Bar Admits Over Serving Man who Killed 5 in Wrong-Way Crash

Posted: Apr 10, 2019 03:29 PM EDT

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Officials say a Kentucky bar has admitted it overserved a man who later killed a Michigan family of five in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 75.

A statement Wednesday from Lexington police says the city's Alcoholic Beverage Control Office finalized an agreement with Horseshoes Kentucky Grill & Saloon that calls for the establishment to plead guilty to serving an intoxicated person, pay a $10,000 fire and refrain from selling alcohol May 17-May 26.

The bar served 41-year-old Joey Bailey alcoholic drinks when he was already under the influence.

Bailey then drove south in a northbound lane on Interstate 75. He collided with another vehicle, killing himself and the Michigan family.

County Coroner Gary Ginn has said Bailey's blood-alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit.

