Beam Distilling fills 16 millionth barrel of bourbon

Kentucky
CLERMONT, Ky. (AP) – The distillery that produces Jim Beam has filled its 16 millionth barrel of bourbon since Prohibition.

James B. Beam Distilling Co. said in a news release that family distillers Fred Noe and his son, Freddie Noe, filled the barrel and sealed it at the American Stillhouse in Clermont on Monday. The brand is beginning its 225th anniversary year.

The milestone barrel is on display in Warehouse Two, where visitors touring the American Stillhouse can see it.

