Berea College ends semester early over COVID-19 concerns

BEREA, KY (WOWK) – The Berea College Administrative Committee has announced that, amid growing concerns of COVID-19, it will end the semester early. Instructional activities for the semester will cease this Friday, March 13, according to the college’s website. Move-out day for students will be Saturday, March 14, and all residence hall rooms will need to fully vacate by that time.

“Faculty are requested to give immediate consideration to how their courses can be brought to closure in that time, and we apologize for the very short notice,” Berea College President Lyle Roelofs says in a statement. “Because most students will have left campus and not all will have internet access, instruction should not continue, although assignments for students to complete and submit can be part of the plan and electronic communications may continue. The due date for final grades will not change.”

In addition, the college also says its commencement ceremony will be either canceled or postponed to a later date when it’s safer to gather in such a large group. Academic travel through the college’s BIST program has also been canceled through the summer and Berea will also curtail student, faculty and staff travel supported by the College through at least the end of the semester effective immediately.

Athletics contests scheduled through Thursday, March 12, will be completed, but the college says it will not compete in the remainder of the teams’ scheduled games.

Roelofs says college operations will not cease and staff should plan to continue to fulfill their job responsibilities.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories