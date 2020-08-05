Beshear: 18-day-old diagnosed with COVID-19

In this Sunday, March 29, 2020, photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., to provide an update on the novel coronavirus. Beshear announced a new order Monday, March 30 instructing Kentucky residents to avoid traveling to other states in another aggressive step to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he continues to remain concerned about the increasing number of children infected with COVID-19.

Today, 21 additional children under 5-years-old have tested positive for the virus, the youngest of which is only 18 days old.

“Lets wear our masks for this 18-day-old, and lets make sure we are protecting one another when, you know, it could harm the very youngest amongst us,” Beshear said.

Beshear says the most concerning part of these numbers is this is an age group originally thought to be least affected by COVID-19, however, the number of children under 5-years-old in Kentucky who test positive has been ranging near or above 20 cases for several days.

The 18-day-old patient is not currently in the hospitalized, according to the governor.

Beshear confirmed 546 new positive cases of COVID-19 and one additional death, bringing the state’s numbers to 32,741 total cases and 752 deaths.

Even with the number of new cases remaining above 500, Beshear says the data continues to show precautions such as the state’s mask mandate are working to bring the escalation of cases back down. He says the state has to start with slowing down the trajectory before it can start to deescalate.

The trajectory that we were going on, it was terrifying. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear

Beshear also said he was concerned about the racial breakdown of cases, as the positivity rates are higher among minority communities, especially in areas with health disparities.

“Our commitment has to be to do and to be better, and we can’t wait until something like this because you can’t turn it around in time in the midst of a crisis,” Beshear said. “We’ve got to make sure something like this never, ever, happens again.”

Beshear says 663,100 tests have been conducted in Kentucky and Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

