Beshear advocates for cap on out-of-pocket insulin costs

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has joined a bipartisan group of lawmakers to push for a cap on out-of-pocket costs for many Kentuckians relying on insulin.
The bill has cleared a House committee and awaits action in the full House.
House Bill 12 would limit out-of-pocket costs at $100 per prescription for a 30-day insulin supply. That cap would apply to people with commercial health insurance plans.
About 500,000 Kentuckians are diagnosed with diabetes. Beshear calls it a health epidemic. The bill’s supporters say some people can’t afford insulin or ration supplies because of costs.
