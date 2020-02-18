Beshear advocates for cap on out-of-pocket insulin costs

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, right, promotes a bill to cap out-of-pocket costs for many Kentuckians relying on insulin on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Frankfort, Ky. The Democratic governor was joined by a bipartisan group of lawmakers, including Republican state Rep. Danny Bentley, the bill’s lead sponsor. (AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner)

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has joined a bipartisan group of lawmakers to push for a cap on out-of-pocket costs for many Kentuckians relying on insulin.

The bill has cleared a House committee and awaits action in the full House.

House Bill 12 would limit out-of-pocket costs at $100 per prescription for a 30-day insulin supply. That cap would apply to people with commercial health insurance plans.

About 500,000 Kentuckians are diagnosed with diabetes. Beshear calls it a health epidemic. The bill’s supporters say some people can’t afford insulin or ration supplies because of costs.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories