Beshear: All businesses that cannot limit social distancing must close

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he signed an executive order today to close some businesses that encourage public congregation.

He says by 5 p.m. tomorrow, all business that encourages public congregations and cannot include recommendations of social distancing by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention in their daily operations must close.

He says there will be exceptions, but those businesses must include the CDC recommendations on social distancing in their daily operations.

Responding to questions, Beshear says food courts that cannot limit contact between customers must close. Only restaurants that can include social distancing and offer take out and delivery can remain open at this time.

He says he also encourages nursing facilities to limit visits to only end of life situations and the closure of adult day-care centers.

Beshear confirmed the state now has 26 COVID-19 cases.

