Beshear: All non-essential business will close

UPDATE: The date the stay-at-home order will take effect was updated to Thursday, March 26.

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced all non-essential businesses will close Thursday, March 26 at 8 p.m. to public traffic.

Stores that are essential to Kentuckians will remain open. The full order will be released soon, he says.

The essential businesses can stay open must continue to practice social distancing recommendations.

“(This) is just the next step we need to take,” he says.

The state government will re-evaluate the situation in 10 days.

Beshear confirmed today 39 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the state’s total up to 163.

He says one of today’s positive cases attended a Coronavirus party.

He hopes to never report on this matter again, he says. It should never happen.

“We are battling for the health and even the lives of our parents and grandparents,” he says.

Multiple Kentucky industries have come together to make sanitizers for hospitals. Beshear says he wants to thank everyone that works to share meals. The state government will try to add additional workers to the ranks to help feed others.

Beshear especially wants to thank the person who donated 4,000 squabs anonymously today, he says. The state government will continue to accept donated medical supplies to help hospitals throughout the state.

He says beginning with his Wednesday, March 25 broadcast, he will start with a video demonstrating how to explain COVID-19 to children. The video will feature how to discuss the matter with an older age group each day after.

