Beshear: Audit adds approximately 600 COVID-19 deaths in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says 31 newly reported deaths in connection to COVID-19. Along with the new deaths, Beshear also announced the audit of COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky from the state’s most significant surge of the virus between November and January. He says they believe this audit adds 604 deaths that will come out in the coming days. 417 are being added today, Thursday, March 18.

The additional deaths bring the state to 5,504 COVID-19 deaths throughout the pandemic.

Beshear says a major part of tracking the COVID-19 deaths is looking at each case sent by local health departments through a committee before it is included in the state’s report. He says the committee will verify if a death is related to COVID-19 or if it is not due to the virus.

“Our commitment is first to be accurate, but second to make sure that there are no unknown soldiers – that we account for every single individual we lost. We recognize every single grieving family,” Beshear said.

For the audit, the state pulled every death certificate from November to the end of January and compared it to what has been reported from local health departments to see if the death can be connected to a positive COVID-19 case and if the person had recovered prior to their deaths.

The state also announced 785 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the state to 419,149 total cases throughout the pandemic. The state’s positivity rate is at 3.23%, the lowest it has been since July 3.