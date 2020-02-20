Beshear boosting staff at unemployment benefit centers

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is pledging to speed up unemployment insurance claims by improving staffing at career centers around the state.
Beshear announced Wednesday that current staff has been retrained in 12 centers to help people seeking unemployment insurance.
Beshear says the previous administration removed customer service staff from the career centers and asked citizens to email or call to request benefits.
Beshear said his administration also plans to increase staffing at the centers and start an online chat option on the website.
