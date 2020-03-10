FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is calling on nursing homes to severely restrict visitors to combat spread of the new coronavirus.
Beshear said Tuesday the restrictions will take effect at state-run facilities. For privately run facilities, he says the state will issue “very strong guidance” to follow. Six cases of the virus have been diagnosed in Kentucky. Patients range in age from 27 to 69.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- American Airlines cancels Yeager to Chicago flight
- West Virginia slopes offer free tickets as ski season ends
- 2 Camp Lejeune Marines killed in Iraq, according to Department of Defense
- Beshear calls on Kentucky nursing homes to restrict visitors
- Barboursville police warn of vehicle part thefts in mall parking lot
- Olympic pole vaulter finds balance in life with reptile hobby
- Stocks surge on Wall Street following worst day since 2008
- WV Kids Kick Opioids contest deadline approaching
- Car crashes into Cabell County home
- Middle school hockey team wins state title, despite not having ice to practice on