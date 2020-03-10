Beshear calls on Kentucky nursing homes to restrict visitors

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, at podium, announces the state’s first confirmed case of the new coronavirus at a press conference on Friday, March 6, 2020, in Frankfort, Ky. Beshear was flanked by top public health officials in his administration while announcing that the positive test came back Friday afternoon. (AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is calling on nursing homes to severely restrict visitors to combat spread of the new coronavirus.

Beshear said Tuesday the restrictions will take effect at state-run facilities. For privately run facilities, he says the state will issue “very strong guidance” to follow. Six cases of the virus have been diagnosed in Kentucky. Patients range in age from 27 to 69.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

