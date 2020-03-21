Beshear confirms Kentucky’s third COVID-19 related death

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirms 87 COVID-19 cases. He says Kentucky also had its third COVID-19 related death. There were other contributing factors to this resident’s death. Each time he must report a death due to the coronavirus, Beshears says they will light the governor’s mansion green.

He says residents should know and be prepared for more cases.

The Small Business Administration had approved small business loans for Kentucky.

Beshear also says the two Kentucky children diagnosed with COVID-19 are doing well.

He asked for Kentucky churches to ring their bells at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

All residents who have applied for unemployment this week must finish their application by 11:59 p.m. tonight. Beshear asks those who apply beginning next week follow the specified schedule.

https://twitter.com/GovAndyBeshear/status/1241351395036536842/photo/2

