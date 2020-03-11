Beshear encourages canceling large gatherings to stop coronavirus spread

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced new steps including several closures and cancellations, in a press conference to update the state on the coronavirus. Yesterday, the number of cases in the state rose to eight. Beshear says no more new cases have been confirmed as of this morning. Beshear says the next round of test results should come in by the end of the day.
The governor’s office says new steps include closing state prisons and state facilities to visitors. Beshear says he will also be working with superintendents to make plans should schools need to close on short notice, including making sure students still have access to meals.
Nonessential travel for state employees will be suspended, according to the governor. He says he encourages businesses to follow suit. The governor says the Prayer Breakfast will also be canceled due to safety and is encouraging churches to cancel services this weekend or look into virtual services to protect their congregations.
Beshear says anyone looking for information about the coronavirus in Kentucky can visit the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services website or call the state’s hotline at 1-800-722-5725. The governor is encouraging those in vulnerable populations and over the age of 60 to refrain from going to areas with large crowds.
Five of the positive cases are in Harrison County, two are in Fayette County and one is in Jefferson County. Beshear says all eight patients, to his knowledge, are stable. He says four of the patients are in isolation in hospitals, while the other four patients are in isolation at home.
“It’s important that everyone remain calm,” Beshear says. “We are going to get through this.”
An executive order has also been signed by the governor for pharmacists to refill prescriptions for up to 30 days.
