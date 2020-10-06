Beshear extends KY mask mandate for 30 more days

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is extending the state’s mask mandate for an additional 30 days after the state recorded its highest total of daily and weekly COVID-19 cases this weekend.

Beshear says the decision is also in alignment with the recommendation from the White House’s weekly report. The governor originally issued the mandate beginning July 10.

The state reported 6,126 new COVID-19 cases the week of Sept. 28, and its highest single-day total of cases Saturday, Oct. 3 with 1,275 new COVID-19 cases.

The governor confirmed 1,054 new cases for Tuesday, Oct. 6 and four additional deaths, bringing the state to 74,194 total cases and 1,218 deaths.

The state has conducted a total of 1,539,707 tests for COVID-19 with a current positivity rate of 4.29% and 12,751 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

According to the data the state receives from the White House, 26 counties are red, meaning they have a positivity rate of 10% or higher. This includes Pike County in our region. Twenty counties are orange, including Carter County; and 29 are yellow, including Johnson and Greenup counties.

