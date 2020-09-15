Beshear extends last call for Kentucky bars

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced an extension on the last call for bars in Kentucky.

The governor said the last call will now be 11 p.m., and the facilities must close by midnight. He says the decision came from what he says the state sees as a reasonable request from the industry as sporting events are now going on longer than the previous curfew of 10 p.m.

Beshear says this will provide an avenue for small businesses, allow for protective measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep people from gathering at events such as house parties.

The governor confirmed 745 new cases and nine additional deaths, bringing the state to a total of 58,000 cases and 1,074 deaths. The state has conducted 1,068,026 tests since the pandemic began, with a current positivity rate of 3.97%. 10,962 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

