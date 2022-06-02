FRANKFORT, KY (FOX 56) — Kentucky Governor Beshear filed an emergency regulation on Thursday to freeze the state gas tax.

This will ultimately prevent the two-cent increase per gallon that would have been effective on July 1.

“Kentuckians cannot afford to pay more, and I am committed to doing everything I can to help keep more dollars in people’s pockets. This law was never intended to hurt Kentuckians during tough times, but with rising prices and inflation, this increase would have a negative impact on our families and it is time to take action,” said Beshear.

The current state gas tax of 26 cents was due to increase, resulting in a spiked rate per gallon on regular and diesel fuel. In order to decrease the burden of an already historic high gas price, Beshear filed the emergency regulation with the Department of Revenue.

Within the first seven months of the year, this regulation will reduce the budgeted road funds revenues by 1.6%. Beshear proposed using surplus from the general fund surplus to make up for the lost road fund revenue.

“This action to provide relief to Kentuckians will have no material impact on the transportation budget and projects. All projects will move forward,” said Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray.

Additionally, Beshear sought the counsel of Attorney General Daniel Cameron on if he should declare a state of emergency in order to activate the price gouging decree.