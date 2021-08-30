Coronavirus Updates
Beshear gives COVID-19 in Kentucky update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at approximately 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30.

According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health, as of Friday, Aug. 27, all of the state’s 120 counties were in red on the current incidence rate map. Every county is also considered high risk by the CDC. State health officials have reported a total of 562,623, with 4,815 new cases on Friday.

“We’re in exponential growth. This is what we always wanted to avoid,” Beshear said.

The KDPH also confirmed 18 additional deaths Friday, bringing the state to 7,685 deaths throughout the pandemic.

Of the new cases reported on Friday, health officials say 1,529 were reported in children ages 18 or younger.

During Friday’s report, health officials said 2,129 Kentuckians were currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 592 patients in the ICU and 349 on ventilators.

