Beshear gives COVID-19 in Kentucky update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is set to give an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass state Friday, July 24, 2020.

Yesterday, the governor shared his concern over an increasing number of young children testing positive for the virus. Yesterday’s total of new cases included 21 children under 5-years-old, according to Beshear.

On Thursday, July 23, 2020, the governor confirmed 611 new cases and seven additional deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 25,147 cases and 684 deaths. As of Thursday, 565,490 tests have been conducted across the Bluegrass State, with a positivity rate of 4.94% and 7,046 Kentuckians have recovered.

