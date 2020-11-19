Beshear gives COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving a semi-daily update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19. The governor is expected to announce possible guidelines for churches to prevent further virus spread.

The briefing follows the governor’s Wednesday update, which tightened restrictions across the state in an effort to slow the growing spread of the virus.

The restrictions included limiting gatherings to just your household and one other household, with no more than a total of eight people at the gathering beginning Friday until Dec. 13. During that same time, bars and restaurants will close to in-person service. The establishments will still be allowed to provide outdoor dining and take-out services to customers.

Students across the state’s K-12 public and private schools will also move to remote learning beginning Monday, Nov. 23. Middle schools and high schools will remain in remote learning through Jan. 4, 2021. However, the governor said elementary schools who are not in the red zone may return to in-person classes Dec. 7 as long as the state’s Healthy at School guidelines are followed.

Office-based businesses will also be limited to 33% staffing, and those employees who can work from home must work from home. The governor also says businesses who can close to the public must do so.