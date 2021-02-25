Coronavirus Updates
April 15 2021 12:00 am

Beshear gives COVID-19 update after KY surpasses 400k new COVID-19 cases

Kentucky

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is set to give an update on COVID-19 and vaccination efforts in the Bluegrass State at approximately 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25. The briefing comes a day after the state topped 400,000 COVID-19 cases.

Wednesday, Feb. 24, the governor’s office reported 1,306 new cases and 51 new deaths, bringing the state to a total of 400,307 cases and 4,527 deaths.

