Beshear gives COVID-19 update after state surpasses 200k cases

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at approximately 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7.

The governor’s update comes after his office reported the state had surpassed 200,000 COVID-19 cases Sunday, Dec. 6, exactly nine months after Kentucky’s first case of the virus was confirmed.

A total of 2,072 Kentuckians have died due to COVID-19 and 1,673 people throughout the state were currently hospitalized as of Sunday’s report.