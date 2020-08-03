Beshear gives COVID-19 update as weekend data leans toward plateau

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is set to give an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State.

In an update Sunday, Aug. 2, Beshear said the recent data showed the state appeared to be reaching a new plateau of cases, following weeks of steadily increasing cases reported in the Bluegrass State.

Yesterday, the governor’s office said the state reported 463 new cases of the virus and two additional deaths, bringing Kentucky to 31,185 cases and 742 deaths. 11 of the newly reported cases were confirmed as children under 5-years-old.

