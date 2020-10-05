Beshear gives COVID-19 update following Bluegrass State’s highest weekly total of cases

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is scheduled to give a semi-daily update on COVID-19 at approximately 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5.

The governor’s update comes after the state recorded it’s highest weekly total of COVID-19 cases the week of Sept. 28 at 6,126 new cases of the virus. The state also reported its highest single-day total of cases Saturday, Oct. 3 with 1,275 new COVID-19 cases.

“We have shattered the previous weekly record, which we set just last week,” Beshear said Sunday. “This week we now have 6,126 new cases of COVID-19. We have to do better.”

Beshear also confirmed eight additional deaths Saturday and four additional deaths Sunday, bringing the Bluegrass State to 1,209 Kentuckians who have died due to the virus.

“This has not been a good week,” Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health said Sunday evening. “The president of our nation, his wife and others in the White House – one of the most secure places in the entire world – have tested positive for COVID-19. Back home, Kentucky set yet another record high week for new cases for the second week in a row. We disregard this threat at our own peril.”

