Beshear gives COVID-19 update in Bluegrass State

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving a semi-daily press briefing on COVID-19 at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.

On Wednesday, the governor confirmed 1,346 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths yesterday, bringing the state to 83,013 cases and 1,276 deaths.

He also said the state has conducted 1,718,621 coronavirus tests and at least 16,756 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

