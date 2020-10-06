Beshear gives COVID-19 update in Bluegrass State

FRANKFORT, KY, (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 at approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Yesterday, the governor and Commissioner for the Kentucky Department for Public Health, Dr. Steven Stack warned Kentuckians the state had reached another escalation of cases.

Monday, Oct. 5, Beshear confirmed 543 new positive COVID-19 cases, a number he called “concerning for a Monday,” bringing the Bluegrass State to 73,158 total cases.

Over the weekend, the state had recorded its highest daily and weekly totals.

