Beshear gives COVID-19 update in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is set to give an update on COVID-19 and vaccination efforts in the Bluegrass State at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday, March 4.

Wednesday, Beshear announced 1,175 new COVID-19 cases and 33 new deaths, bringing the state to a total of 407,373 cases and 4,704 deaths throughout the pandemic. He also said the state’s new daily cases continue to decrease, as does the positivity rate, which was recorded at 4.6% on Wednesday.