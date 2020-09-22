Beshear gives COVID-19 update in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is scheduled to give a daily press briefing on COVID-19 at approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22 in the rotunda of the State Capitol.

Yesterday, the governor reported 406 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death, bringing the state totals to 61,917 cases and 1,112 deaths.

As of Monday, 1,131,075 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate was listed as 3.77%, according to the governor, and at least 11,283 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.