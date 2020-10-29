Beshear gives COVID-19 update in the Bluegrass State

Coronavirus Updates

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving a semi-daily COVID-19 update at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29.

Yesterday, the governor confirmed 1,864 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths, bringing the state to 101,494 cases and 1,442 deaths. The state had a positivity rate yesterday of 6.07%, and 927 Kentuckians were reportedly in the hospital due to the virus.

