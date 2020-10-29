Beshear gives COVID-19 update in the Bluegrass State

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving a semi-daily COVID-19 update at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29.

Yesterday, the governor confirmed 1,864 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths, bringing the state to 101,494 cases and 1,442 deaths. The state had a positivity rate yesterday of 6.07%, and 927 Kentuckians were reportedly in the hospital due to the virus.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.