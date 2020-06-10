Beshear gives daily Bluegrass State update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to give his daily news briefing at 4 p.m. Wednesday June 10, 2020.

Yesterday Beshear confirmed 245 new cases of the virus, with 91 in Jefferson County. He said state officials continue to see a higher percentage of cases in Jefferson County. The state’s total currently stands at 11,708. At least 3,365 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

He also confirmed five new COVID-related deaths, bringing the state’s total to 477.

He also said COVID-19 has shown the start of getting the state’s healthcare to where it needs to be, and the state plans to reach out for each of the uninsured black Kentuckians and try to get them signed up for coverage. He said he doesn’t plan to stop there, they want to sign up each uninsured resident, but they will start with the minority communities.

Kentucky Sec. Michael Brown also provided an update saying the fatal round in the shooting of David McAtee during a Louisville protest came from the Kentucky National Guard.

Brown said officials plan to conduct a frame-by-frame examination of the video footage showing the shooting and they did find gunshot residue on McAtee after an examination. Brown said he believed the National Guard and local police officers were returning fire and McAtee fired the first shot.

Beshear says significant evidence still needs to be examined and state officials are committed to showing all the facts and continuing this investigation to its conclusion.

