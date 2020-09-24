Beshear gives Kentucky COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24.

Yesterday, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, state health officials confirmed 796 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths, bringing the state to 63,517 cases and 1,124 deaths since the pandemic began.

The governor’s office said 111 of the newly reported cases were from children 18 and younger. 24 of those were under five years old, the youngest of which were two 2-month-old babies.

The deaths reported Wednesday include a 99-year-old woman from Christian County; a 50-year-old man and two women, ages 81 and 84, from Jefferson County; and an 83-year-old man from Marshall County, according to the governor’s office.

As of Wednesday, at least 1,291,548 coronavirus tests have been performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate was 4.59%, and at least 11,480 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.