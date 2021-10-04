Beshear gives Kentucky COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is set to give an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at approximately 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4.

As of the state’s last COVID-19 update on Friday, Oct. 1, the state reported 4,118 new COVID-19 cases and 34 additional deaths, bringing the state to a total of 695,474 cases and 8,804 deaths throughout the pandemic. Of the new cases reported on Friday, 1,089 were reported in children 18 or younger.

The state’s percent positivity rate as of Friday was listed as 9.67%. Fulton, Ballard, Todd, Lee and Menifee counties are in orange on the state’s current incidence rate map while Elliot and Carlisle counties are in yellow. The remaining 113 counties remain in red.

For the first time since August, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists also lists Elliot and Carlisle counties as orange on its COVID-19 data tracker map. The remaining 118 are still in orange.