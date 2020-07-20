Beshear gives Kentucky COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is scheduled to give a daily COVID-19 briefing at approximately 4 p.m. Monday July 20, 2020.

Following Sunday’s record setting number of new cases, the governor said he plans to host a briefing everyday this week.

Yesterday, Sunday July 19, 2020, Beshear’s office confirmed 979 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths, bringing the state to 23,161 total cases and 670 deaths. Thirty of the new cases reported Sunday were children five-years-old or younger.

“We typically have limited reporting on Sunday which makes today’s record-setting number of positives particularly alarming,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “In the interest of accuracy, we are going to reach out and confirm results with some of the major labs. Even so, this surge in positive cases is a shocking wake-up call. Kentucky has flattened the curve before and it must act immediately and decisively to flatten it again. Please, wear your mask and socially distance.”

The number of those reported recovered as of Sunday and the total number of tests conducted in the state will be reported with Monday’s statistics, according to the state’s COVID-19 website.

