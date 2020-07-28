Beshear gives pandemic update as bars get ready to close

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is set to give an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at 4 p.m., Tuesday, July 28, just one hour before bars are ordered to close down for two weeks.

Yesterday, Beshear announced additional steps, including the bar closures, to help slow the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state.

The governor also said restaurants would be required to reduce indoor dining to 25% capacity and the state was requesting schools wait until the third week of August before beginning in-person classes.

The decision to take these additional steps recommended by the White House came due to an increase in positivity rate for the virus reported in the Bluegrass State, with the state’s second-highest one-day spike recorded Saturday.

The state has already taken two other steps recommended by the White House by issuing a mask mandate for Kentucky on July 10 and limiting gathering sizes on July 20.

