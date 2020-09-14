Beshear gives pandemic update in Bluegrass State

FRANKFORT, KY, (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has scheduled a briefing on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass state for approximately 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14.

Thursday, the governor held a statewide address encouraging Kentuckians to remain cautious, follow the “Healthy at Home” and “Healthy at Work” guidelines and do what they can to prevent further spread of COVID-19. The address followed Wednesday’s announcement that the state had surpassed 1,000 COVID-19 deaths.

As of Sunday evening, the governor’s office confirmed 536 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths, bringing the state to 56,945 cases and 1,060 deaths.

The governor’s office says 87 of the newly reported cases were from children ages 18 and younger, of which 24 were children ages 5 and under. The youngest was a 1-month-old from Barren County.

As of Sunday, Kentucky has performed at least 990,957 coronavirus tests with a positivity rate currently at 4.14%. At least 10,905 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.