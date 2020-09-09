Beshear gives pandemic update in Bluegrass State

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is set to give an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at 4 p.m. today, Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Yesterday the governor said the state’s numbers were lower, including the positivity rate which dropped below 4% for the first time in several weeks. However, Beshear warned the numbers could be larger as the week goes on, stating laboratories taking the Labor Day holiday and weekend off could have caused the decline in the numbers Monday and Tuesday.

Tuesday, state health officials confirmed 273 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death, bringing the state to 53,319 cases and 997 deaths. The governor said the state has conducted 929,212 COVID-19 tests, with a positivity rate listed at 3.91% as of Tuesday, and 10,665 Kentuckians have recovered.

Beshear also said State Senator Gerald Neal has been hospitalized with COVID-19. The governor said he had spoken with the senator who was “in good spirits” Tuesday. Beshear says he expects both Neal and State Representative Attica Scott, who has tested positive for the virus and self-isolating, to recover.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.