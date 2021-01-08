Beshear gives pandemic update in Kentucky

(WOWK) - Snow is anticipated to fall late Thursday and into early Friday but don't look for too much to stick in the 13 News viewing area. A storm system will graze areas south of I-64 overnight and also on Friday but accumulations are expected to be light.

The bulk of this weather system will stay to the south of the WOWK viewing area. The area of low pressure actually remains in the Deep South, crossing Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia through Friday.