Beshear gives pandemic update in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving a COVID-19 update at approximately 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8.
Watch the full briefing here at 1 p.m.
Yesterday, the state reported 4,911 new COVID-19 cases, making for 10,653 reported in Kentucky in the past two days and 291,430 cases since the pandemic began. The governor also confirmed 37 additional deaths Thursday.
