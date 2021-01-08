Beshear gives pandemic update in Kentucky

Coronavirus Updates

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving a COVID-19 update at approximately 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8.

Yesterday, the state reported 4,911 new COVID-19 cases, making for 10,653 reported in Kentucky in the past two days and 291,430 cases since the pandemic began. The governor also confirmed 37 additional deaths Thursday.

