Beshear gives pandemic update in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is set to give an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at approximately 4 p.m.

Yesterday, the governor’s office announced last week was the state’s largest week of new COVID-19 cases at 4,503 reported since the week began. 462 of those cases were reported Sunday, Aug. 30, bringing the state’s total to 48,032 cases since the pandemic began.

State health officials said 79 of the newly reported cases Sunday were children age 18 and younger, 13 of which five-years old and under. The youngest is two months old.

The state also reported nine additional deaths Sunday, bringing the total COVID-19 deaths in Kentucky to 930.

