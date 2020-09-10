Beshear gives statewide address on pandemic

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has scheduled a statewide address for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10.

Beshear first announced the address yesterday in his regular press briefing after confirming the state had surpassed 1,000 deaths related to COVID-19.

This morning, Beshear held a wreath-laying ceremony to honor the Kentuckians who have died due to the virus and their families. As part of the ceremony, the Handbell Ensemble from the First United Methodist Church in Frankfort rang bells, as the governor has continually encouraged Kentuckians to do each morning at 10 a.m. to honor those who have died. The Kentucky State Police Honor Guard placed the wreath in the rotunda of the State Capitol.

As of 4 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 10, the state confirms 805 newly reported cases and 22 additional deaths, bringing Kentucky’s totals to 54,772 and 1,035 deaths. 122 of the newly reported cases are in children 18 years old or younger, and 19 are under 5 years old. The youngest Kentuckian newly reported to have the virus is a 3-month-old from Fayette County.

The governor’s office says the deaths newly reported today include an 84-year-old man from Barren County; an 86-year-old man from Bullitt County; an 81-year-old man from Campbell County; a 76-year-old woman from Daviess County; a 53-year-old woman from Fayette County; a 78-year-old woman from Grayson County; a 101-year-old woman from Green County; a 55-year-old man from Harlan County; five women, ages 70, 73, 82, 86 and 102, and an 80-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 100-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man from Marion County; a 60-year-old man from Monroe County; a 77-year-old man from Nelson County; and two women, ages 83 and 90, and two men, ages 82 and 84, from Warren County.

The state has performed 943,460 coronavirus tests in Kentucky, according to the governor’s office and the positivity rate is listed at 4.14%. At least 10,791 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

