Beshear gives Team Kentucky update ahead of tonight’s Budget Address

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the increases in COVID-19 cases in the state and the opening day of the Kentucky State Legislature special session in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving a Team Kentucky update at approximately 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13.

Beshear says the update will include a variety of topics, including the last preview of his budget priorities before tonight’s Budget Address during a joint session of the Kentucky State Senate and House of Representatives.

On Wednesday, Jan. 12, the governor announced the latest COVID-19 report from the Kentucky Department for Public Health, calling it “the highest COVID report since the pandemic began. The report includes a record-high positivity rate of 27.39%, and all 120 counties in the Commonwealth are in red on the current incidence rate map.

The KDPH reported 11,232 new COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state’s overall totals throughout the pandemic to 952,956 cases and 12,455 deaths.

Health officials say 2,011 Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 454 patients in the ICU and 243 on ventilators.

“Our hospitals are becoming strained and we’re seeing concerning impacts in our schools and communities. Please mask up and get your vaccine and booster,” Beshear said on social media Wednesday.