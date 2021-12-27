Beshear gives update after Christmas on tornado recovery, COVID-19

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is set to give a Team Kentucky press briefing on COVID-19 and the deadly tornadoes that ripped through the western part of the state earlier this month.

On Wednesday, Dec. 22, the governor’s office announced a new website to help those impacted by the tornadoes and severe weather that hit on the night of Friday, Dec. 10 and into the morning of Saturday, Dec. 11 find the assistance they need.

Beshear’s office says the website lists information for multiple state government assistance programs as well as information on how to apply for unemployment, healthcare coverage, food assistance, long-term housing and even a replacement driver’s license. The website also has information on how to submit a FEMA claim and where to find temporary researches such as temporary shelter, hot meals and relief hotlines.

As of the state’s last COVID-19 update on Wednesday, Dec. 22 before Christmas, the state reported 2,913 new cases and 36 additional deaths, bringing the state to a total of 836,441 COVID-19 cases and 11,918 deaths throughout the pandemic. Of the new cases reported on Dec. 22, health officials say 541 were reported in Kentuckians 18 years old or younger.

Wednesday’s report also stated 1,210 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19 at that time with 327 patients in the ICU and 185 on ventilators.

The state’s positivity rate as of Dec. 22 was listed as 9.61% with 107 of the state’s 120 counties listed in red on Kentucky’s current incidence rate map.