Coronavirus Updates
Nominate a Remarkable Woman

Beshear gives update on COVID-19

Kentucky

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at approximately 4 p.m. Dec. 10, 2020

Yesterday, the state announced 3,481 new cases and 16 new deaths bringing the Kentucky to a total of 209,136 cases and 2,118 deaths.

The state also said as of Wednesday, the state’s positivity rate declined for the sixth straight day dropping to 9.23%.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS