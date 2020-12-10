Beshear gives update on COVID-19

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at approximately 4 p.m. Dec. 10, 2020

Yesterday, the state announced 3,481 new cases and 16 new deaths bringing the Kentucky to a total of 209,136 cases and 2,118 deaths.

The state also said as of Wednesday, the state’s positivity rate declined for the sixth straight day dropping to 9.23%.