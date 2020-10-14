Beshear gives update on COVID-19 in Bluegrass State

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass state at approximately 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14.

The governor is continuing to conduct his semi-daily news conference remotely while he and his family quarantine in the Governor’s Mansion after they were potentially exposed to COVID-19 late Saturday afternoon through a member of the Governor’s security detail.

Beshear said yesterday the state reported 776 new cases and 14 additional deaths, bringing the state to 81,691 coronavirus cases and 1,269 deaths.

