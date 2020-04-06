Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19 in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is providing a daily update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State.
As of yesterday, April 5, 2020, the governor confirmed 38 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total up to 955. He also announced yesterday five more Kentuckians have died.
Even though the number of new cases appears low, he says it may be because some labs do not report on Sundays.
Beshear also said the state has entered into a new agreement that will provide up to 2,000 tests per day for Kentuckians. He says the number of tests they can use per day depends on the number of available swabs. Swabs remain in high demand at this time.
