Beshear gives update on COVID-19 in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is providing a daily update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Yesterday he confirmed 100 new cases of COVID-19 and new deaths in the state as of April 2, 2020. This brought the state’s totals to 770 cases and 31 deaths. Beshear said in yesterday’s briefing 10 of the cases reported in Wednesday’s total were determined to be residents from other states and had been removed from the total.

The suspension of in-class instruction in Kentucky schools was extended to May 1, according to Beshear. Beshear also expanded the travel restrictions in the state to have people traveling into the state to quarantine for 14 days and allowed city and county government organizations to bring retired employees back into the workforce.

The Kentucky National Guard and Army Corp of Engineers are also helping turn the fairgrounds at Louisville into a potential field hospital should it be needed, Beshear says.

Officials said they are also working toward a potential release of inmates considered high risk. Inmates must have a residence to go to upon release where they must remain in quarantine for 14 days. Beshear says the inmates have been screened and are considered non-violent and do not have sex-related offenses.

