Beshear gives update on COVID-19, vaccine distribution

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is set to give an update on COVID-19 at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28.

The governor’s press briefing follows yesterday’s report that the state’s positivity rate is decreasing as the state gets more vaccines. He said yesterday he will provide more information on Kentucky’s regional vaccine partners and the first Kroger Health regional vaccination center.

Wednesday, Kentucky reported 2,424 new COVID-19 cases and 47 deaths, bringing the state to 352,943 cases and 3,542 deaths throughout the pandemic. The state’s current incident rate showed 111 of Kentucky’s 120 counties in red. Greenup County was among those listed as orange and Elliot County was the state’s only yellow county as of Jan. 27.