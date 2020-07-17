Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19 in Bluegrass State

FILE – In this Feb. 19, 2020 file photo Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Beshear says protesters who hung an effigy of him were trying to use “fear and terror” to force their will on others. The Democratic governor on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 referred to the protesters as a mob. He said he won’t back down as he condemned the rally that spread to where his children play at the Governor’s Mansion. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is set to give an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at approximately 4 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020.

Watch the governor’s full briefing here:

Yesterday, the governor confirmed 413 new cases and five additional deaths, bringing the state to 21,083 coronavirus cases and 650 deaths.

The governor also said 507,197 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 4.38%, and at least 5,500 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories