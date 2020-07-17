Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19 in Bluegrass State

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is set to give an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at approximately 4 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020.
Watch the governor’s full briefing here:
Yesterday, the governor confirmed 413 new cases and five additional deaths, bringing the state to 21,083 coronavirus cases and 650 deaths.
The governor also said 507,197 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 4.38%, and at least 5,500 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
