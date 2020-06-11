Beshear gives update on ‘Healthy at Work’ in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is set to give an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at 4 p.m.

Yesterday, the governor 191 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 11,883 positive cases and 484 deaths.

He said 302,347 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus and 3,375 people across the state have recovered.

The governor also said yesterday there has been a rise in cases as more areas of the state reopen, but the numbers are not yet causing concern for state health officials.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories