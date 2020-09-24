Beshear gives update on Louisville officers recovering from shooting

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear addresses the media following the return of a grand jury investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Gov. Beshear has made a request to the Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to release the grand jury transcripts to the public. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear gave an update on the Louisville Metro Police Department officers shot Wednesday night in Louisville during his semi-daily press briefing Thursday, Sept. 24.

According to the governor, Major Aubry Gregory has been released from the hospital. Beshear says he spoke personally with Gregory yesterday and that the officer is expected to make a full recovery.

Beshear says Officer Robinson Deroches is stable and recovering and that he talked with the officer’s mother Wednesday night.

“I want to condemn this act of violence. In the most stark terms, it is absolutely wrong,” Beshear said. “The answer to violence can never be violence. We want to make sure that these individuals that were out there last night and will be out there again tonight are safe, and we need to ensure that any type of activity or demonstrations remain nonviolent and remain peaceful.”

The governor says he spoke with President Donald Trump following the shooting in a phone call initiated by the president. Beshear says both he and the president believe the state has the situation in Louisville under control. However, President Trump did offer to provide additional assistance should the state need it at a later time, according to the governor.

Yesterday, following the grand jury indictment in the investigation into Breonna Taylor’s death, Beshear requested Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to release all possible information, evidence and facts related to the investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor that can be made public without impacting the three felony counts in the indictment.

The governor said Wednesday he believes Kentuckians deserve to see the facts in the case themselves.

Wendesday, Cameron announced the grand jury voted to indict Detective Brett Hankison for wanton endangerment.

“The Grand Jury determined that there is no evidence to support a criminal violation of state law caused Ms. Taylor’s death. The Grand Jury found that there was sufficient evidence to indict Detective Hankison for wanton endangerment for firing his weapon outside a sliding glass door and through a bedroom window, with some bullets traveling through that apartment and entering the apartment next door while three residents were at home,” Cameron said Wednesday.

The two other officers, Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove, were not charged because the investigation showed that under Kentucky law they “were justified in the return of deadly fire after having been fired upon” by Taylor’s boyfriend.

