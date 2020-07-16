Beshear gives update on pandemic in Kentucky

FILE – In a Sunday, May 3, 2020 file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear walks through the state’s Emergency Operations Center at the Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Ky., on his way to a news conference to provide an update on coronavirus in the state. Gov. Andy Beshear has announced plans to bring back Kentucky’s health insurance exchange. The exchange was dismantled by his Republican predecessor. Beshear notified federal officials of his plans to revive the state-based exchange at the start of 2022. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is set to give an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Watch the full update here:

Yesterday, the governor’s office confirmed 477 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths, bringing the state to 20,677 total cases and 645 deaths.

The governor also said at least 498,179 coronavirus tests performed in the Bluegrass State. The positivity rate currently stands at 4.62%. At least 5,475 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Beshear and Dr. Steven Stack, the commissioner of the Department for Public Health, have been encouraging Kentuckians to follow the guidelines for preventing the spread of the virus, including social distancing and wearing face coverings in public, which the governor mandated last week.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories