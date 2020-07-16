Beshear gives update on pandemic in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is set to give an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020.
Watch the full update here:
Yesterday, the governor’s office confirmed 477 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths, bringing the state to 20,677 total cases and 645 deaths.
The governor also said at least 498,179 coronavirus tests performed in the Bluegrass State. The positivity rate currently stands at 4.62%. At least 5,475 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
Beshear and Dr. Steven Stack, the commissioner of the Department for Public Health, have been encouraging Kentuckians to follow the guidelines for preventing the spread of the virus, including social distancing and wearing face coverings in public, which the governor mandated last week.
