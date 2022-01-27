Beshear gives update on Team Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving another Team Kentucky update at approximately 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27.

Beshear says the update will focus on economic development and infrastructure improvements as well as the current state of COVID-19 in the commonwealth, including the Omicron variant and vaccinations, boosters and testing.

As of the state’s latest COVID-19 update Wednesday, Jan. 26, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 12,827 new COVID-19 cases and 31 additional deaths, bringing the totals throughout the pandemic to 1,112,651 cases and 12,817 deaths.

The state is again reporting a positivity rate above 30%, listed at 32.44% as of Wednesday evening with all of the state’s 120 counties in the red on the current incidence rate map.

On Monday night, Beshear announced his son, Will, had tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19 and was generally asymptomatic. He also said his son is fully vaccinated and recently received his booster shot.

“My son is generally asymptomatic, we believe because he is vaccinated and boosted,” said Beshear in a press release Monday night. “In fact, he is shooting basketball right now, by himself. The vaccines and booster truly protected him.”

Beshear also said Monday night that he, First Lady Britainy Beshear and their daughter Lila all tested negative for the virus. Also on Monday, Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner for the KDPH, announced more than 25% of the state’s newly reported cases are among children. Stack and the governor say among those ages 5-11, only 13.3% are fully vaccinated.