Beshear gives virus and vaccine update in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at approximately 4 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 17.

Wednesday, Beshear announced all 11 health facilities selected to receive initial shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines had confirmed their receipt.

The governor reported 2,898 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and 23 additional deaths, bringing the state to 230,693 cases and deaths. 115 counties in the state are red on the state’s incidence rate map.